Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.81 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

