Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $198,877,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,349 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

