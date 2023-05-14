iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IMCV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,523. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a market cap of $500.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $68.50.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 447.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,836,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,745,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

