IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IronNet Price Performance

Shares of IRNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 297,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,104. IronNet has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IronNet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IronNet by 605.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in IronNet by 782.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106,053 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IronNet by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in IronNet by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 161,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77,773 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

Featured Stories

