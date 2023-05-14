Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,382,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

KBWD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $331.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

