Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Up 11.6% in April

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 237,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTZ shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Intrusion stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.41. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 2,107.15% and a negative net margin of 215.55%. Research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth $354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

Further Reading

