International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.