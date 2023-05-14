Insider Buying: Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Insider Acquires A$73,290.00 in Stock

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Rating) insider Roger Sharp acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.47 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of A$73,290.00 ($49,857.14).

Iress Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.67.

Iress Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Iress’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

About Iress

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

