Insider Buying: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Acquires $22,303.32 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) Director Andrew Wiederhorn bought 3,364 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at $161,321.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FAT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAT opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.95. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -7.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 124.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FAT Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.