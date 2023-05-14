Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 127.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading

