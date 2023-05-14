Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 96,707 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,707 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.20% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 218,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on HR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE:HR opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.09 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.27%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.