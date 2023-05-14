Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,689 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $513.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.75.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

