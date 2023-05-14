Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 996.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,971 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Clorox worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 178,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,984,000 after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.25. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 813.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

