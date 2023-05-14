Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 92,846 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 274,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $80.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $87.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.