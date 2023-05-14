Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,893 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $117.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

