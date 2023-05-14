Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $6.76 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,373 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $210.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

