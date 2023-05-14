Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $57.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,052 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

LOW stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average is $203.41. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.