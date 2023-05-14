Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $43.49 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,215 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.61% of Organon & Co. worth $43,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

