Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $35.74 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

NYSE:BLK opened at $645.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $657.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.70.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.