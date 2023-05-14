Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $20.90 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $20,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 161.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

