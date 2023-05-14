Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.34% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

