Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 68,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MET stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

