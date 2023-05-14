Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 115,995 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $73,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,073 shares of company stock worth $57,220,134. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

