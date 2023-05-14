Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Ichor stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.95. Ichor has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

In other Ichor news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $259,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

