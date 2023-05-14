ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

ICF International Stock Down 0.4 %

ICF International stock opened at $114.52 on Thursday. ICF International has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $43,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ICF International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

