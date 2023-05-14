Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Update

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HYW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 15,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Hywin has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hywin by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hywin by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hywin by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

