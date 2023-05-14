Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the April 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hysan Development Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Hysan Development stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Hysan Development has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.10.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Hysan Development’s payout ratio is presently 5.23%.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

