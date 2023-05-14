Humanscape (HUM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.87 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $11.87 million and $800,714.97 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

