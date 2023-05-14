Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.