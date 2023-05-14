Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Hudson Global Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
