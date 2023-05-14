Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSONGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSONGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Further Reading

