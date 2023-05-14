Howard Pearce Buys 10,000 Shares of Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN) Stock

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN – Get Rating) insider Howard Pearce purchased 10,000 shares of Menhaden Resource Efficiency stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,987.38).

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Price Performance

LON:MHN opened at GBX 94 ($1.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.26. Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The company has a market cap of £74.29 million and a PE ratio of -361.54.

Get Menhaden Resource Efficiency alerts:

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.77%.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Company Profile

Menhaden PLC is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Frostrow Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Index. Menhaden PLC was formed on July 31, 2015 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

See Also

