Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Update

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the April 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,470,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,879. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

