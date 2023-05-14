Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.08 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.31 or 0.00030674 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $113.66 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00122177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00048330 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,684,306 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.