Horizen Price Tops $8.16 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.16 or 0.00030392 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $111.70 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00120853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,682,525 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

