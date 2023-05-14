Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $327.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.96.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

HD opened at $290.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $294.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.27.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.