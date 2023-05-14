holoride (RIDE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,362.80

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, holoride has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $53,362.80 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.70 or 0.06710226 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00041068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02678096 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $52,311.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

