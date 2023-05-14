Hive (HIVE) One Day Volume Hits $3.35 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Hive has a market capitalization of $175.70 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 485,967,980 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

