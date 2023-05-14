HI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.35 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $255,493.23 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025200 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018423 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,943.70 or 1.00122854 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00447752 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $277,710.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

