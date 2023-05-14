Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 31.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

