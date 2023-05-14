Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -317.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HR opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.