Head to Head Survey: Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) vs. BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get BTCS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.78%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.36%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than BTCS.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.69 million 10.84 -$15.89 million ($1.26) -1.06 Runway Growth Finance $42.19 million 10.27 $32.25 million $1.03 10.39

This table compares BTCS and Runway Growth Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -939.30% -63.86% -57.10% Runway Growth Finance 29.71% 10.28% 6.56%

Volatility & Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats BTCS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

(Get Rating)

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.