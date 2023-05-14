Head-To-Head Survey: BILL (NYSE:BILL) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BILL and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILL -30.41% -4.85% -2.09% WM Technology -53.81% -25.56% -11.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BILL and WM Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILL $962.71 million 10.35 -$326.36 million ($2.78) -33.71 WM Technology $215.53 million 0.57 -$115.99 million ($1.15) -0.73

Analyst Recommendations

WM Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BILL. BILL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BILL and WM Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILL 1 5 15 0 2.67 WM Technology 0 4 2 0 2.33

BILL presently has a consensus price target of $125.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.94%. WM Technology has a consensus price target of $3.29, indicating a potential upside of 293.12%. Given WM Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WM Technology is more favorable than BILL.

Volatility & Risk

BILL has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of BILL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BILL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of WM Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BILL beats WM Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

