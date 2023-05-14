HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Argus

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Argus from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $297.88.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $275.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.07. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.