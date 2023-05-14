HC Wainwright Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target to $14.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORIC. Oppenheimer raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.49. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

