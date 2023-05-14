HC Wainwright Cuts Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $50.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLRX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

Insider Activity

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,637.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Stories

