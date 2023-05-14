Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $46.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,942,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

