H2O DAO Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $26.79 million and $557,209.27 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

