GXChain (GXC) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $76.31 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003446 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003062 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

