Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in April

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GUKYF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.