Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 1.05% of Guidewire Software worth $53,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,905.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.58. 324,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,133. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

