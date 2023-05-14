Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the April 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 109,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

NYSE:AVAL opened at $2.36 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $786.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.0161 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

